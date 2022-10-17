22,560 Shares in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Acquired by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in G. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Genpact by 1,456.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Genpact by 1.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,277,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $350,645,000 after purchasing an additional 157,238 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 3.8% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 97,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Genpact by 22.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Genpact by 77.0% during the second quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 11,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares in the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Genpact alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

Genpact Stock Performance

Shares of Genpact stock traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $45.36. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,357. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $54.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.31.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Genpact’s payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity at Genpact

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $725,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,422,253.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,713 shares of company stock worth $5,645,269 in the last ninety days. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Genpact

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.