2,397 Shares in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Bought by Oak Thistle LLC

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 1.1% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMP shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 3.5 %

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,665. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMP traded up $9.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.94. The company had a trading volume of 7,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.25 and a 200 day moving average of $265.90. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $219.99 and a 1-year high of $332.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 53.86%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.01%.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.