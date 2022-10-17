25,000 Shares in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Purchased by Cowen Prime Advisors LLC

Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 383.1% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 40.8% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of ET traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.63. The company had a trading volume of 193,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,351,320. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $35.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.91%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 73.60%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 1,591,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

