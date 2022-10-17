25,242 Shares in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Acquired by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,570,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 5.6% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Finally, Somerset Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $469,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded up $9.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $368.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 236,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,584,561. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $394.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $402.71.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

