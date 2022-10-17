3,092 Shares in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Purchased by Castle Wealth Management LLC

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVOO. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 194,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 150,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,096,000 after purchasing an additional 26,131 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 146,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,609,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1,737.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 125,475 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOO traded up $4.08 on Monday, hitting $155.50. The company had a trading volume of 457 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,541. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.66. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1 year low of $147.86 and a 1 year high of $197.76.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.