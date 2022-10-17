3,305 Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Bought by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Barclays increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.31.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.32. 228,883 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,592,393. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.17 and a 1 year high of $74.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 15.03%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

