39,894 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zscaler by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zscaler by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $10.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 0.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $318.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.54 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 35.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.62.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.