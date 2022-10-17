39,894 Shares in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Acquired by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,965,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Zscaler by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Zscaler by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in Zscaler by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its holdings in Zscaler by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Zscaler Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ZS traded up $10.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.46. The company had a trading volume of 76,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,537,414. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.59 and a beta of 0.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ZS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.62.
Insider Activity
In related news, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares in the company, valued at $53,586,293.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 8,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $1,351,318.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 135,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,739,946.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Sinha sold 18,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total value of $3,187,062.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 319,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,586,293.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,514 shares of company stock worth $28,809,807 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.
Zscaler Company Profile
Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.
