3M (NYSE:MMM) Short Interest Update

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 19,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
3M Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of MMM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.86. 3,003,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.68. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.
Insider Activity at 3M
In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of 3M
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About 3M
3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
Read More
