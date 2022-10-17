3M (NYSE:MMM) Short Interest Update

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,440,000 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the September 15th total of 19,250,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

3M Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MMM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.86. 3,003,053 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,281,799. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.68. 3M has a twelve month low of $107.07 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $64.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.27.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,886.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of 3M

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

