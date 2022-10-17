816 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.2 %

CAG traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 80,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,963. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.