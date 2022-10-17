816 Shares in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Acquired by Sage Private Wealth Group LLC

Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 74,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.
Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.2 %
CAG traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $34.21. The company had a trading volume of 80,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,216,963. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $36.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.92%.
Insider Activity at Conagra Brands
In related news, Director Emanuel Chirico acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Conagra Brands news, Director Emanuel Chirico purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.06 per share, with a total value of $1,021,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,389,239.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,859 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,008.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.14.
Conagra Brands Profile
Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.
