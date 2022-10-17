9,916 Shares in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Bought by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,152,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in CF Industries during the first quarter valued at about $65,509,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 2,056.3% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 535,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,223,000 after acquiring an additional 510,982 shares during the period. 94.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.5 %

CF traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $99.54. The stock had a trading volume of 71,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,405. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $119.60.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CF Industries news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total value of $355,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 20,964 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total transaction of $2,348,177.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,902.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock worth $18,431,301 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

