Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABT. Erste Group Bank cut Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.50.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,221,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,493,562. The company has a 50-day moving average of $104.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $181.29 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $96.67 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at $5,697,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. SBB Research Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. SBB Research Group LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

