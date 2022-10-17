ABCMETA Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $92.48 Million (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 17th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market cap of $92.48 million and approximately $12,554.00 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ABCMETA Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00103546 USD and is up 5.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $8,142.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

