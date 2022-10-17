Acas LLC Has $263,000 Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Acas LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 87,482 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 15.7% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 76,065 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 86,392 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

Cisco Systems Trading Up 3.0 %

NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.20 on Monday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 619,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,730,406. The firm has a market cap of $170.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

