Acas LLC Has $359,000 Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Acas LLC lowered its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Acas LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 290.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.08. The company had a trading volume of 29,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,935. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.64 and a 200-day moving average of $49.04. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.99 and a one year high of $51.10.

