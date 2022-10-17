Acas LLC Sells 167 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Acas LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Acas LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Acas LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 10,938.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,585,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 4,544,144 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 250.6% in the 1st quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 710,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,946,000 after buying an additional 508,168 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,219.3% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 440,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,335,000 after buying an additional 407,447 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 520.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 426,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,804,000 after buying an additional 358,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1,154.7% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 340,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,289,000 after buying an additional 313,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJJ traded up $2.38 on Monday, hitting $94.50. 9,351 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,745. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.32. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $89.62 and a 52-week high of $114.21.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

