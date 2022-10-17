Acas LLC Sells 334 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Acas LLC decreased its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Realty Income makes up 0.9% of Acas LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in O. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $34,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on O shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho cut Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.14.

O traded up $1.86 on Monday, reaching $57.40. 91,036 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,435. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.08. The company has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a oct 22 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 281.13%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

