Achain Price Tops $0.0020 (ACT)

Achain (ACT) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. During the last week, Achain has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. Achain has a market cap of $1.95 million and $112,626.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00013343 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00018601 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007047 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005422 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004987 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004632 BTC.

About Achain

ACT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com.

Achain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

