Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,728 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 770.0% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 50.8% during the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the software company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe
In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
Adobe Stock Up 1.8 %
Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 in a research report on Monday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $425.78.
Adobe Profile
Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.
