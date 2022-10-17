Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Jag Capital Management LLC

Jag Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 56,466 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 25,535 shares during the period. Adobe comprises approximately 2.6% of Jag Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Jag Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $20,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $500.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $425.78.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director David A. Ricks acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,830,451 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $4.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $292.78. The stock had a trading volume of 147,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,580,971. The company has a market capitalization of $136.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $352.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.60. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

