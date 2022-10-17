ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on ADTRAN in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ADTRAN from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.33.

ADTRAN Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADTN opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.79 million, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 1.37. ADTRAN has a 1-year low of $16.30 and a 1-year high of $25.47. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94.

ADTRAN Dividend Announcement

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $172.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -128.57%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Brian Protiva sold 26,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $652,984.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,146,205.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADTRAN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in ADTRAN by 1.9% during the first quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 103,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in ADTRAN by 8.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,154 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in ADTRAN by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 244,006 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc develops and provides network access solutions. It is a global provider of open, disaggregated networking and communications equipment that enable voice, data, video and internet communications across any network infrastructure. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Huntsville, AL.

Recommended Stories

