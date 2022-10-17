AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) CEO Sells $10,883.70 in Stock

AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) CEO Blair Lacorte sold 12,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.90, for a total value of $10,883.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,722,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,450,367. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Blair Lacorte also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 16th, Blair Lacorte sold 12,093 shares of AEye stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $16,083.69.

AEye Price Performance

AEye stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,031,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,323. The company has a market capitalization of $135.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 2.91. AEye, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $9.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.70 million. AEye had a negative net margin of 2,521.51% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. On average, analysts expect that AEye, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIDR. Chicago Capital LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Curated Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in AEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in AEye by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in AEye in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. 27.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on AEye from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

About AEye

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

