Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) Price Target Raised to C$79.00 at National Bank Financial

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $72.00.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 4.1 %

NYSE AEM opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $67.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.76.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Rating ) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Institutional Trading of Agnico Eagle Mines

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 764.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 510 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.