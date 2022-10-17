Aion (AION) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.31 Million

Aion (AION) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Aion has a market cap of $23.31 million and approximately $49.33 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded up 32.7% against the US dollar. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0465 or 0.00000238 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.66 or 0.00279648 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.95 or 0.00137866 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005084 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00063916 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00021193 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Buying and Selling Aion

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.