Alchemy Pay (ACH) Trading 11.6% Higher This Week

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 17th. Alchemy Pay has a total market capitalization of $43.82 million and approximately $18.54 million worth of Alchemy Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Alchemy Pay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0123 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Alchemy Pay has traded 11.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003252 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,433.27 or 0.27856748 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Alchemy Pay Profile

Alchemy Pay’s launch date was September 4th, 2019. Alchemy Pay’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,561,853,328 tokens. Alchemy Pay’s official message board is alchemypay.medium.com. The Reddit community for Alchemy Pay is https://reddit.com/r/alchemypay/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Alchemy Pay’s official Twitter account is @alchemypay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Alchemy Pay’s official website is alchemypay.org.

Buying and Selling Alchemy Pay

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemy is a cryptocurrency payment solution and technology provider in Asia Pacific that powers online and offline merchants. It's designed to be a fast, secure, and convenient hybrid crypto-fiat payment systems and solutions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemy Pay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemy Pay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alchemy Pay using one of the exchanges listed above.

