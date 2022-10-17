Alpha Finance Lab Trading Down 0.1% This Week (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $112.90 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000577 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $278.43 or 0.01423231 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005644 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000203 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00023142 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00046067 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $317.43 or 0.01622617 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (CRYPTO:ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpha Finance Lab is an ecosystem of DeFi products, starting on Binance Smart Chain and Ethereum. Alpha Finance Lab is focused on building an ecosystem of automated yield-maximizing Alpha products that interoperate to bring optimal Alpha to users on a cross-chain level.Alpha Finance Lab is focused on researching and building in the Decentralized Finance (DeFi) space. Alpha Lending, the first product built by Alpha Finance Lab, is a decentralized lending protocol with algorithmically adjusted interest rates built on Binance Smart Chain.The ALPHA token is the native utility token of the platforms. Current and planned use cases of the ALPHA token includes liquidity mining, governance voting, as well as staking.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

