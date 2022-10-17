Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Trimmed by James Investment Research Inc.

James Investment Research Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 3.0% of James Investment Research Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. City State Bank purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,512,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 55,804 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $161,667,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $3.50 on Monday, reaching $100.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 887,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,259,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.91. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.38 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The business had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $27.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $32,682.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last ninety days. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.46.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

