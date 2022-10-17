Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE) Insider Sehat Sutardja Purchases 520,636 Shares

Alphawave IP Group plc (LON:AWE – Get Rating) insider Sehat Sutardja acquired 520,636 shares of Alphawave IP Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 111 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £577,905.96 ($698,291.40).

Alphawave IP Group stock traded down GBX 0.02 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 110.58 ($1.34). 299,368 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,204. The stock has a market capitalization of £763.07 million and a PE ratio of 3,765.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 15.51 and a quick ratio of 15.51. Alphawave IP Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 107.60 ($1.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 281.31 ($3.40). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 137.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 145.28.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Alphawave IP Group from GBX 311 ($3.76) to GBX 260 ($3.14) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Alphawave IP Group plc designs, develops, and sells connectivity solutions. The company offers connectivity, integrated products, and chiplet IP products. It serves the data center, artificial intelligence, 5G wireless infrastructure, data networking, autonomous vehicles, and solid-state storage end markets in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the United Kingdom.

