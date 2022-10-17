AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 25.0% from the September 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 137,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $8,190,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in AltC Acquisition by 738.3% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,257,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,462 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AltC Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $744,000. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AltC Acquisition alerts:

AltC Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AltC Acquisition stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.76. 664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,511. AltC Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72.

About AltC Acquisition

AltC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp VIII and changed its name to AltC Acquisition Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AltC Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltC Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.