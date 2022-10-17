Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX) Short Interest Update

Altex Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Altex Industries Price Performance

Altex Industries stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. Altex Industries has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.08.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc, through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

