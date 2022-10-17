Analysts’ Downgrades for October 17th (ACI, CFFHF, EPC, ERO, FOXA, GDDFF, GDOT, GMAB, HBM, HIMS)

Analysts’ downgrades for Monday, October 17th:

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) was downgraded by analysts at Guggenheim from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) was downgraded by analysts at China Renaissance from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC)

was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating. Morgan Stanley currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $40.00.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have $36.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $41.00.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $34.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $50.00.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was downgraded by analysts at Desjardins from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Goodfood Market (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a market perform rating to an underperform rating.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) was downgraded by analysts at William Blair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) was downgraded by analysts at DNB Markets from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating. Piper Sandler currently has $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $8.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) was downgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) was downgraded by analysts at JMP Securities from an outperform rating to a market perform rating.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an overweight rating to a neutral rating.

NGM Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NGM) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a buy rating to a hold rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by analysts at Loop Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating. Loop Capital currently has $17.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $30.00.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has $16.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Postal Savings Bank of China (OTCMKTS:PSTVY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

RM (OTCMKTS:RMLPF) was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Royal Mail (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating.

Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has CHF 125 price target on the stock.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) was downgraded by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The firm currently has $1.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $12.00.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was downgraded by analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co from a buy rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has CHF 58 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of CHF 118.

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) was downgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating. The firm currently has $54.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $73.00.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $95.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $50.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $78.00.

