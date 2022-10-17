Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for NIKE (NKE)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of NIKE (NYSE: NKE) in the last few weeks:

10/17/2022 – NIKE was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/12/2022 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock.

10/12/2022 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/10/2022 – NIKE was given a new $110.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/5/2022 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Erste Group Bank AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/4/2022 – NIKE was given a new $120.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/4/2022 – NIKE was given a new $115.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

10/3/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Argus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/3/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $110.00 to $83.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/3/2022 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $129.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $127.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $127.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $121.00 to $101.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $128.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $124.00 to $110.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $122.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $113.00 to $93.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $95.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $130.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $155.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $120.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $130.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $123.00 to $99.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $156.00 to $141.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $130.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/28/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $125.00 to $115.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/26/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $130.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $155.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $149.00 to $129.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/22/2022 – NIKE is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

9/21/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $116.00 to $113.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $123.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/20/2022 – NIKE was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $125.00.

9/19/2022 – NIKE was given a new $156.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/12/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. from $127.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $127.00 to $124.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/12/2022 – NIKE was given a new $156.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/9/2022 – NIKE had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $121.00.

8/19/2022 – NIKE was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to a “neutral” rating.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE traded up $2.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.97. 8,443,153 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,544,557. The company has a market cap of $141.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.87 and its 200 day moving average is $110.98.

Get NIKE Inc alerts:

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,851,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in NIKE by 9.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,421 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,416,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $275,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409,913 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in NIKE by 476.2% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,424,313 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $191,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,113 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.