Analysts Set Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF) Price Target at $28.67

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.83.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Air Canada Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $12.52 on Wednesday. Air Canada has a 1 year low of $11.86 and a 1 year high of $22.36. The company has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95.

About Air Canada

Air Canada ( OTCMKTS:ACDVF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Air Canada will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

