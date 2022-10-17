Analysts Set Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Target Price at $20.40

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.67.
Several analysts have commented on BSAC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Banco Santander-Chile from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 42,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile Trading Down 4.6 %
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 21.63%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
