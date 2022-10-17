Analysts Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) PT at $56.50

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.50.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Viasat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Viasat by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,313 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Viasat during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Viasat by 522.5% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viasat Price Performance

Viasat stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. Viasat has a 52-week low of $25.38 and a 52-week high of $68.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $678.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.89 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Viasat will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

