Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI):

10/13/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $16.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI to $22.00.

10/10/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $27.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $22.00 to $19.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $30.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $33.00 to $27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $23.00.

9/16/2022 – Levi Strauss & Co. had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $22.00 to $23.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Stock Performance

Levi Strauss & Co. stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.59. 2,077,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,080. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $28.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 11,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total value of $168,576.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,070.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $381,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $579,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 74.4% during the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 39,133 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.0% during the second quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 339,497 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $5,541,000 after buying an additional 19,145 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

