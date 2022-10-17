Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Lowered to $100.00 at Evercore ISI

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Evercore ISI to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AMAT has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $127.68.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.71 and a 200 day moving average of $101.82. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $71.12 and a 12 month high of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Materials

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 339.3% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,084 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 12,423 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $904,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 236.4% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 86,218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 60,592 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $445,000. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $554,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.