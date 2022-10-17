Argent Capital Management LLC Has $280,000 Stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Argent Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,910 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 433.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 203,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,670,000 after buying an additional 165,660 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 60,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 146,448 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,942,000 after buying an additional 54,532 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,997 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.78.

Glacier Bancorp Increases Dividend

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 30.72%. The business had revenue of $221.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBCI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.