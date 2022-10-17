ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Short Interest Update

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,910,000 shares, a growth of 10.6% from the September 15th total of 11,670,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ARMOUR Residential REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,123,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,118,368 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,403,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,388,000 after purchasing an additional 911,850 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,871,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,922,000 after purchasing an additional 762,209 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,069,000 after purchasing an additional 455,550 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 312.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 301,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after acquiring an additional 228,099 shares during the last quarter. 51.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Price Performance

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.80. 4,176,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,166,721. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $4.38 and a 12-month high of $10.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.06.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Announces Dividend

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 89.15%. On average, analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 25.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -96.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their price target on ARMOUR Residential REIT from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. The company's securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

