Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

AWI has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Shares of AWI stock traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $80.98. 212,137 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 356,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66. Armstrong World Industries has a one year low of $73.25 and a one year high of $118.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.09). Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 367 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Armstrong World Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

