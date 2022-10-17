Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT) versus Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC) Head to Head Analysis

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Rating) and Webco Industries (OTCMKTS:WEBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Industries and Webco Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Industries 9.07% 32.61% 13.84% Webco Industries 6.87% N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Industries and Webco Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Industries $334.71 million 0.45 $20.25 million $3.76 3.88 Webco Industries $704.05 million 0.19 $48.35 million $59.33 2.78

Risk & Volatility

Webco Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Industries. Webco Industries is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ascent Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Ascent Industries has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webco Industries has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ascent Industries and Webco Industries, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Webco Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

23.3% of Ascent Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.0% of Ascent Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.4% of Webco Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ascent Industries beats Webco Industries on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co. an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products. The company also manufactures ornamental stainless-steel tubes for supply to the automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries; provides fiberglass and steel storage tanks for the oil and gas, waste water treatment, and municipal water industries; and distributes hot finish, seamless, carbon steel pipes, and tubes for use in mechanical and high-pressure applications in the oil and gas, heavy industrial, construction equipment, and chemical and other industries. In addition, it produces defoamers, surfactants, and lubricating agents for end users, including companies that supply agrochemical paper, metal working, coatings, water treatment, paint, mining, oil and gas, and janitorial and other applications. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services, as well as operates as a multi-purpose plant to process various difficult to handle materials, including flammable solvents, viscous liquids, and granular solids. The company was formerly known as Synalloy Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Industries Co. in August 2022. Ascent Industries Co. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Webco Industries

Webco Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes carbon steel, stainless steel, and other metal tubular products. The company offers cold drawn welded and seamless tubing products for use in air cooler and heater, boiler tube, coiled tubing, steam surface condenser, feed water heater, heat exchanger, instrumentation tubing, mechanical tube, welded pipe, pressure tubing, and specialty stainless tubing, as well as original equipment manufacturer applications. It serves power-gen tubing, oil and gas tubular, process tubing, and automotive/industrial tubular industries. Webco Industries, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Sand Springs, Oklahoma.

