Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) Major Shareholder Purchases $29,310.00 in Stock

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC – Get Rating) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $879,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

On Thursday, August 25th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 800 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.18 per share, with a total value of $23,344.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 1,000 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.94 per share, with a total value of $28,940.00.

On Monday, August 15th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 300 shares of Associated Capital Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.54 per share, with a total value of $8,562.00.

Associated Capital Group Price Performance

Shares of Associated Capital Group stock traded up $0.69 on Monday, hitting $40.28. The company had a trading volume of 6,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,739. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.60 million, a P/E ratio of -24.66 and a beta of 1.13. Associated Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $47.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.43 and a 200-day moving average of $38.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Associated Capital Group ( NYSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.55 million during the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a negative net margin of 165.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth $218,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the first quarter worth $242,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 36.3% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 6,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Associated Capital Group during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Associated Capital Group in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Associated Capital Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th.

Associated Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides investment advisory services in the United States. The company offers alternative investment management and asset management services. It also invests in new and existing businesses. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.