Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR) Short Interest Update

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decrease of 9.1% from the September 15th total of 4,410,000 shares. Currently, 8.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 982,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $223.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Avis Budget Group from $229.00 to $218.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avis Budget Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avis Budget Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.20.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

CAR traded up $14.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $181.36. 922,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,087. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.09. Avis Budget Group has a 52 week low of $131.83 and a 52 week high of $545.11.

Insider Transactions at Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $15.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.22 by $3.72. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 477.68% and a net margin of 21.02%. Avis Budget Group’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avis Budget Group will post 46.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Glenn Lurie sold 1,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.94, for a total value of $263,757.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. CWM LLC raised its position in Avis Budget Group by 735.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 737.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avis Budget Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

Avis Budget Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.