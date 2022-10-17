AXA (EPA:CS) PT Set at €30.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. UBS Group set a €27.60 ($28.16) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($32.65) target price on AXA in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.20 ($32.86) price objective on shares of AXA in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €31.50 ($32.14) target price on AXA in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €23.72 ($24.20) on Thursday. AXA has a 1-year low of €22.13 ($22.58) and a 1-year high of €27.69 ($28.26). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €23.90 and a 200 day moving average price of €23.68.

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

