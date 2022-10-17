AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 428,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Institutional Trading of AXIS Capital

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in AXIS Capital by 125.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in AXIS Capital in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXS traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 422,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $48.32 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 35.54%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Stories

