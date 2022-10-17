AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Short Interest Up 29.6% in September

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,400,000 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the September 15th total of 1,080,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 428,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on AXS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

Shares of AXS stock traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.74. The stock had a trading volume of 422,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. AXIS Capital has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $61.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.72.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its position in AXIS Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 40,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,776,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,914,000 after purchasing an additional 317,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.