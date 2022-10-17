BAE Systems plc (LON:BA) Insider Brad Greve Acquires 18 Shares

BAE Systems plc (LON:BA – Get Rating) insider Brad Greve acquired 18 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 822 ($9.93) per share, with a total value of £147.96 ($178.78).

BAE Systems Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BAE Systems stock traded down GBX 28.80 ($0.35) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 790.80 ($9.56). 9,875,915 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of £24.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,839.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 797.49 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 779.60. BAE Systems plc has a 12-month low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 856.81 ($10.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

BAE Systems Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.40 ($0.13) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,046.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About BAE Systems

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 900 ($10.87) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 1,020 ($12.32) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.66) to GBX 1,000 ($12.08) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 860 ($10.39) to GBX 970 ($11.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 953.60 ($11.52).

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

