Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Declares — Dividend of $0.04

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04.

Banco Santander (Brasil) has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.

Get Banco Santander (Brasil) alerts:

Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance

NYSE BSBR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.76. 977,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,200. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Banco Santander (Brasil)

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSBR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,712,000 after acquiring an additional 198,058 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,023 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,309 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 37,556 shares in the last quarter. 14.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSBR shares. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $6.20 to $6.70 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander (Brasil) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.