Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR) Declares — Dividend of $0.04

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Monday, October 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0447 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 24th. This is a positive change from Banco Santander (Brasil)’s previous — dividend of $0.04.
Banco Santander (Brasil) has a payout ratio of 39.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to earn $0.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.35 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.3%.
Banco Santander (Brasil) Price Performance
NYSE BSBR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.76. 977,541 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,478,200. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.14. Banco Santander has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.92.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSBR shares. TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Banco Santander (Brasil) from $6.20 to $6.70 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Banco Santander (Brasil) has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.35.
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. It offers deposits and other bank funding instruments; debit and credit cards; digital prepaid solutions; payment platform; loyalty programs; employee benefit vouchers; payroll loans; digital lending and online debt renegotiation services; mortgages; home equity financing products; consumer credit; and local loans, commercial and trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as on-lending transfer services.
