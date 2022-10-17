Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) PT Lowered to $89.00 at Compass Point

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Compass Point to $89.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BOH. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Bank of Hawaii Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOH opened at $77.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.81. Bank of Hawaii has a twelve month low of $70.89 and a twelve month high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.05.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

Bank of Hawaii ( NYSE:BOH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $175.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Hawaii will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is 48.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of Hawaii

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.67, for a total transaction of $449,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,533,912.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 183.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 110.6% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 488.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 588 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 72.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

Featured Stories

