Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bank of Queensland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st.

Bank of Queensland Price Performance

BKQNY traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.79. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,020. Bank of Queensland has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $14.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

About Bank of Queensland

Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds.

