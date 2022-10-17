Barclays Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $40.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.
Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 3.9 %
NYSE:WPM opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $19,105,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after buying an additional 230,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.
