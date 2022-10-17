Barclays Cuts Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target to $40.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 30.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on WPM. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$71.00 to C$66.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.21.

NYSE:WPM opened at $30.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.49. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $28.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.36% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $302.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter worth $19,105,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 247,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after buying an additional 230,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 56.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

